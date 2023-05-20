Honor 90 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

Honor 90 Pro comes with a 6.7 inches display.

The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery.

The device is powered by an octa-core processor.

Honor is launching the 90 Pro smartphone series, which will be available soon on the market.

0 The device is powered by an octa-core processor. 0 Honor 90 Pro comes with a 6.7 inches display. 0 The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery.

The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and an octa-core processor. The device's GPU is called Adreno 730.

The smartphone features triple cameras on the back, and the device has a 6.7-inch capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1224 x 2700 pixels.

It has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and supports dual SIM cards.

The Honor 90 Pro includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget has the Android 13 operating system. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Honor 90 Pro price in Pakistan

Honor 90 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 129,999/-

Honor 90 Pro specifications