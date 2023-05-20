language: English
Honor 90 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

Honor 90 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

20 May , 2023

Honor 90 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • Honor 90 Pro comes with a 6.7 inches display.
  • The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery.
  • The device is powered by an octa-core processor.

Honor is launching the 90 Pro smartphone series, which will be available soon on the market.

The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and an octa-core processor. The device's GPU is called Adreno 730.

The smartphone features triple cameras on the back, and the device has a 6.7-inch capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1224 x 2700 pixels.

It has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and supports dual SIM cards.

The Honor 90 Pro includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget has the Android 13 operating system. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Honor 90 Pro price in Pakistan

Honor 90 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 129,999/-

Honor 90 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
GPU Adreno 730
DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 Pixels (~442 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Google Play Services (market/region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast battery charging

