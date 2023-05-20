Honor 90 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Honor 90 Pro comes with a 6.7 inches display.
- The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery.
- The device is powered by an octa-core processor.
Honor is launching the 90 Pro smartphone series, which will be available soon on the market.
The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and an octa-core processor. The device's GPU is called Adreno 730.
The smartphone features triple cameras on the back, and the device has a 6.7-inch capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1224 x 2700 pixels.
It has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and supports dual SIM cards.
The Honor 90 Pro includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
The gadget has the Android 13 operating system. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Honor 90 Pro price in Pakistan
Honor 90 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 129,999/-
Honor 90 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1224 x 2700 Pixels (~442 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Google Play Services (market/region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast battery charging
End of Article
