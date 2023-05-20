language: English
Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 20 May , 2023 11:15 AM

The Vivo V21 is available on the market with impressive features.

The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. The Vivo V21 has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57.

It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels, which gives you crisp and clear images for all of your favourite materials.

The Vivo V21 features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, and the operating system is Android 11.

The device has a 4000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs 59,999/-

Vivo V21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI Funtouch OS 11.1
Dimensions 159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight 176 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle,Arctic White
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MC3
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.44 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0', AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features OIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, WithDual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, plastic back, plasticframe, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)

Next Story