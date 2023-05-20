Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V21 has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. The Vivo V21 has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57.

It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels, which gives you crisp and clear images for all of your favourite materials.

The Vivo V21 features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, and the operating system is Android 11.

The device has a 4000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs 59,999/-

Vivo V21 specifications