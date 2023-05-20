WhatsApp Web Will Get Two New Exciting Features

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, regularly adds new features.

Updates focus on native Windows and macOS apps and include enhancements to the web client.

The chat share sheet has a compact layout and labeled icons.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is constantly adding new features to improve user experience and to address bugs in the app.

Although WhatsApp primarily updates its native Windows and macOS applications, the company also adds features to its web client.

According to WABetaInfo, people who have joined the WhatsApp Web beta programme can now experiment with a redesigned chat share sheet and emoji panel.





The WhatsApp tracker revealed in a screenshot that the chat share sheet has been completely redesigned, with a more compact layout and all icons labelled.

'In addition, WhatsApp has redesigned the emoji panel: previously, the emoji panel covered the entire bottom section of the screen.' The emoji panel, along with the sticker and GIF tabs, are now displayed separately and in a smaller size with the latest update.'

'The new chat share sheet, as well as the redesigned emoji panel, are now available to some beta testers who joined WhatsApp Web's official beta programme, and it will be available to even more people in the coming days.'