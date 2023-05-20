ENGLAND: Woman Arrested And 15 Dogs Seized In Connection With Deadly Leigh Dog Attack

Tragic dog attack in Leigh, Greater Manchester claims the life of Jonathan Hogg, 37.

A 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering, released on bail.

Authorities seize £37,500 worth of items linked to criminal activities.

Greater Manchester, a 37-year-old man named Jonathan Hogg tragically lost his life, following a fatal dog attack in Leigh.

As a result, a 22-year-old woman has been taken into custody on suspicion of money laundering but has been released on bail. In connection with the investigation, authorities have seized 'items' worth £37,500, believed to be linked to criminal activities.

After employing various tactics to subdue the dog that attacked Mr. Hogg, law enforcement decided to humanely euthanize the animal, as per police reports.

In the subsequent search of two residences, authorities seized a total of six adult dogs and nine puppies, believed to belong to the same breed as the one involved in the attack.

A police spokesperson stated that these dogs are currently receiving care at a specialized facility. Additionally, a 24-year-old man, previously apprehended on suspicion of being responsible for a dangerously out-of-control dog causing fatal injuries, has been released on bail.







