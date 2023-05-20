language: English
ENGLAND: Woman Arrested And 15 Dogs Seized In Connection With Deadly Leigh Dog Attack

Web DeskAP - World 20 May , 2023 05:25 PM

Greater Manchester, a 37-year-old man named Jonathan Hogg tragically lost his life, following a fatal dog attack in Leigh.

As a result, a 22-year-old woman has been taken into custody on suspicion of money laundering but has been released on bail. In connection with the investigation, authorities have seized 'items' worth £37,500, believed to be linked to criminal activities.

After employing various tactics to subdue the dog that attacked Mr. Hogg, law enforcement decided to humanely euthanize the animal, as per police reports.

In the subsequent search of two residences, authorities seized a total of six adult dogs and nine puppies, believed to belong to the same breed as the one involved in the attack.

A police spokesperson stated that these dogs are currently receiving care at a specialized facility. Additionally, a 24-year-old man, previously apprehended on suspicion of being responsible for a dangerously out-of-control dog causing fatal injuries, has been released on bail.



