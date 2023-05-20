Renowned Church Leader Timothy Keller Passes Away At 72

Influential church leader Timothy Keller, co-founder of The Gospel Coalition, dies at 72.

He emphasized maintaining faith in God amidst tragedy and addressed the issue of moral relativism.

Keller founded Redeemer Presbyterian Church and led programs like Redeemer City to City for urban ministry.

Timothy Keller, a highly influential church leader and co-founder of The Gospel Coalition, has passed away at 72.

As a Presbyterian pastor in New York City, he played a significant role in comforting his congregation and the nation in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, addressing the profound questions of faith that arose during that time.

'The Bible indicates,' he said to his church in a sermon on September 16th, 2001 'that the love and hope of God and the love and hope that comes from one another has to be rubbed into our grief. And that's what we're here to do.'

Timothy Keller, the founder of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York and co-founder of The Gospel Coalition, passed away after battling pancreatic cancer.

3 Keller founded Redeemer Presbyterian Church and led programs like Redeemer City to City for urban ministry. 3 Influential church leader Timothy Keller, co-founder of The Gospel Coalition, dies at 72. 3 He emphasized maintaining faith in God amidst tragedy and addressed the issue of moral relativism.

Throughout his preaching, Keller often addressed the issue of tragedy and how humans respond to it. He emphasized the importance of maintaining faith in God despite the presence of evil and suffering.

Keller's work extended beyond his congregation through programs like Redeemer City to City, which aimed to equip evangelical leaders for urban ministry. He expressed concerns about the politicization of evangelical Christianity and the unchallenged rise of moral relativism.







