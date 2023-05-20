Tragic Lightning Strike Claims US Man's Life And Injures Son While Holding Hands

Father killed, son severely injured after being struck by lightning in Texas.

Matthew Boggs died at the scene while his 6-year-old son, Grayson, is fighting for his life.

Grayson was found unresponsive but breathing and was transported to a local hospital.

A tragic incident occurred in Texas, US, where a 34-year-old man named Matthew Boggs lost his life and his young son was severely injured after being struck by lightning while walking from a bus stop.

The family was caught off guard as the lightning came without warning, according to a GoFundMe campaign initiated by a relative. Six-year-old Grayson was holding his father's hand at the time of the lightning strike.

Angela Boggs, Matthew's mother, shared that in their final moment together, Matthew expressed his love for his son before the lightning struck, leaving behind a heartbreaking scene.

At the time of the arrival of first responders, both victims were unresponsive, as stated by the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

The police reported that the 6-year-old boy, who was discovered in an 'unresponsive but breathing' state, was taken to a local hospital, while his father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grayson is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple.

According to the GoFundMe page, Grayson has experienced multiple seizures and is on a ventilator to assist with breathing. A recent MRI revealed damage to his frontal lobe and optic nerve.

The family stated that it is uncertain whether Grayson will regain consciousness, as the sedating medications need to be reduced first. Despite the uncertainties, the family maintains their faith in God's healing for their son's recovery.











