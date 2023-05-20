22-Year-Old Goldfish: The Indestructible Serial Killer Of The Tank

Nicol Arathoon's pet goldfish, Sparky, is one of the world's oldest.

Sparky survived six prime ministers, six World Cups, and two recessions.

Sparky has a violent streak, killing other fish in the tank.

Nicol Arathoon, a resident of Liverpool, acquired a pet goldfish named Sparky when she was just 16 years old.

Astonishingly, at the age of 38 and now a mother of two, Nicol continues to care for what is believed to be one of the world's longest-living goldfish. Despite its alarming penchant for violence, this seemingly indestructible goldfish has outlived six prime ministers, witnessed six World Cups, and endured two recessions.

Sparky has been a fighter all his life, Nichol told the media: “We bought two fish and then he killed the other one. The other one was dead the next day.'

“We've added fish to his tank later on and they've all died, so we think he's been killing them. We call him Sparky the Sharky.'

After a recent health scare, the elderly goldfish was on the brink of death as Nicol discovered him lethargic and motionless at the bottom of his tank. However, there was a glimmer of hope as Nicol took immediate action, spending £60 on swim bladder treatments and upgrading his diet from inexpensive pellets to high-quality flakes.

Miraculously, the goldfish made a remarkable recovery, bouncing back to his lively self.

'In the end, before I went on holiday I said to my partner if he's still sick when we come back, I'm taking him to a fish vet.

'We put the last bit (of medicine) in the tank just before we went away, and when we came back a week later at half four in the morning we were like - oh my God, he's swimming! We didn't even think he was going to be alive, but somehow he survived it.

'It's a miracle. I'm really in shock. I'm amazed. I've been crying over him and everything.'

While Sparky may be considered an ancient goldfish, he is far from holding the title of the oldest goldfish in history.

That distinction belongs to Tish, a goldfish purchased from a British fairground.

Tish lived an astonishing 43 years before she peacefully passed away in 1999, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.



