800-Passenger 'Flying Hotel' Soars With Spectacular Nose Lounge

Concept plane "Progress Eagle" envisions revolutionary air travel.

Features three floors, hotel-style interiors, and capacity for 800 passengers.

Surpasses the size of the A380, with a 315-ft wingspan and 263-ft length.

Oscar Viñals has envisioned a revolutionary concept plane called 'Progress Eagle' that could transform air travel.

The plane boasts three spacious floors, hotel-style interiors, and a capacity for 800 passengers.

With a wingspan of 315 feet and a length of 263 feet, it surpasses the size of the largest commercial plane, the A380.

The design features a panoramic view at the front of the aircraft, providing passengers with an incredible experience.

Viñals aims for the Progress Eagle to be self-sufficient, utilizing solar power energy.

This not only reduces its environmental impact but also makes the plane quieter compared to conventional aircraft.

The concept video showcases split wings, a double nose, and an upper deck raised cockpit where crew members have their accommodations.

The seating configuration is designed to cater to all travelers, with a 3-2-4-2-3 layout.

In addition to the economy, business, and first-class options, Viñals introduces a new 'pilot's class' located at the front of the plane.

This section offers cockpit-like views, virtual windows, a panoramic cinema, and 3D screens.

Hexagonal tiles on the wings serve as energy storage, utilizing battery technology to power the aircraft.

To lift off the ground, the Progress Eagle requires six engines fueled by hydrogen.

To meet international airport requirements, Viñals suggests the possibility of folding a section of the wings to reduce the wingspan, which currently measures an impressive 96 meters.

Although Viñals acknowledges that his dream aircraft is not yet ready for production, he believes that around half of the necessary technology will be available by 2030.



