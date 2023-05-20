Antocalypse: Caravan Chaos As Dad Goes Full 'Karen'!

Family's caravan holiday in Cornwall turns into nightmare

Perran Sands Holiday Park accommodation infested with ants

Incidents of theft, including drained bank account and unauthorized eBay purchases

A family's eagerly anticipated caravan holiday in Cornwall took a nightmarish turn as their accommodation at Perran Sands Holiday Park in Perranporth became infested with ants and was marred by incidents of theft.

Kayleah Michaelson, her fiancée Daniel Jarvis, and their children, accompanied by extended family members, had planned the trip as their inaugural visit to the county.

The couple, hailing from Stoke-on-Trent, had fond memories of previous vacations at Havens-owned caravan parks and hoped to create similar experiences for their children.

However, their dreams quickly dissolved into a harrowing ordeal, as detailed by Cornwall Live.

'We got there and chucked our bags in the caravans and went out again to look around the park. But when we came back that's when we noticed the broken banister.

'One of the vertical wooden bars was on the floor with the nails up and the gap was big enough for me to fit through, let alone a seven-month-old who's still crawling around.

'We also noticed all the ants everywhere. There's no vacuum cleaner provided in the caravans so I swept them up in a dust pan but they kept coming back.

'The next day we lifted the cushion of the sitting areas and there were lots there. It was really dirty. There were lots of food bits. It looked like it hadn't been cleaned for quite some time.

'When we complained at the reception they said there was nothing they could do and we should put some Fairy Liquid down as ants don't like it. They didn't give us the Fairy Liquid, mind, so we had to buy it from their overpriced shop on site.'

Kayleah added: 'It didn't work. So it wasn't that pleasant an experience sleeping there knowing you'd be crawled over by ants.'

'Dan was so angry he went full Karen on them. We thought the service was really poor and no one said sorry for anything. We had another holiday booked with Havens later this year in Wales but we've cancelled it now.

'We'll never go there again and that's that. But we'll come back to Cornwall because it was nice and the people we met were really friendly. Just not at a Havens holiday park.'

'We were at a petrol station halfway up the M5 when I started receiving notifications for eBay purchases. We have a joint account so Dan was asking me what I was spending money on when we'd just had a holiday. But I didn't,' Kayleah said.

'That's when we realized someone else was using our bank card which was in my purse and we'd left it behind in a bag.”

Kayleah and Dan fell victim to a thief who not only drained their account but also made unauthorized purchases amounting to £108 each on eBay, along with another purchase worth £78.

To add to their misfortune, the thief also made off with Kayleah's Air Pods and bank card.

A spokesperson for Havens Holidays has apologized to Kayleah and her family, adding: 'We would like to apologize to Kayleah and Daniel for their experience.

'We have investigated with our external cleaning company and will assist the local authorities with any additional support if required.

'As the accommodation fell short of our usual high cleanliness standards, we are liaising directly with the guests to arrange a full refund.'



