Challenging Puzzle: Can You Spot The Odd Lip Sticker In 7 Seconds?

The Odd One Out puzzle test is an essential component of logical thinking.

It assesses students' general observation and conceptual comprehension skills.

A total of 36 lip stickers are divided into 6 columns and 6 rows.

Stickers are one of childhood's most valued belongings. Sheena was the one who got the most out of the 'Glam Girl' collection.

The one in the group, on the other hand, is unique. And you'll need 20/20 eyesight to spot the occasional lip sticker.

In contrast to the image above, the solution necessitates the use of common sense and broad reasoning. You only need to use your talents and abilities to search for any hints, which is not difficult.

What is an Odd One Out puzzle?

Candidates must be able to think beyond the box in addition to possessing good imagination, logical thinking, and a distinct perspective.

As there should be a clear and solid rationale for that one out of the ordinary choice.

Before you begin, you can get some help from this previously solved strange nail polish puzzle test.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

​



The image is from Brightside's quiz area. There are 36 lip stickers in all, divided into 6 columns and 6 rows. And your mission here is to locate the unusual lip sticker.

How to Find The Odd Image?

Finding the unusual refers to selecting one that is distinct from others.

To find an unusual image, you must be aware of all little and major details, colours, shapes, types, classifications, and anything else that comes to mind.

Some basic tips you can follow:

Divide the image into rows and columns. Go through each section carefully. Keep your thoughts basic. Most of the time, your first choice is the right one. Finally, circle the odd answer.

Remember you just have 7 seconds:

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

The one in the circle is less shiny than the others.





Congratulations! You did it! Odd one-out puzzles can help you improve your cognitive speed by strengthening the connections between brain cells.