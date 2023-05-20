Dhoni Overwhelmed As Fans Present Him With Chepauk Stadium Replica

Play

MS Dhoni receives stunning miniature model of Chepauk Stadium from fans.

Video captures Dhoni's awe as he admires the intricately designed replica.

Creators express gratitude on Instagram, accompanied by snapshots with Dhoni and the miniature stadium.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni was left in awe when presented with a stunning miniature model of Tamil Nadu's iconic Chepauk Stadium. The intricately designed replica was gifted to Dhoni by devoted fans Siva Kumar and Rajesh Nithish, capturing the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a viral video shared on the Instagram page 'instamsdhoni.fc.' The clip showcases Dhoni's amazed expression as he gazes upon the meticulously crafted miniature stadium. As the footage unfolds, the revered cricketer leans closer to admire the details of the model.

The creators of the exceptional gift also expressed their gratitude to Dhoni on their Instagram page, accompanied by snapshots of the cricket legend alongside the miniature stadium.

'Thank you for entertaining us, Thala!' they wrote, showcasing their admiration for Dhoni's extraordinary contributions to the sport.

Since its upload three days ago, the captivating video has garnered over 1.4 million views, captivating viewers worldwide.

The heartwarming gesture has also garnered immense appreciation, with numerous likes and comments pouring in from touched fans.

This extraordinary tribute is a testament to the unwavering adoration and admiration fans hold for the beloved cricketer, MS Dhoni.

“Beautiful. Just showing Dhoni behind the wicket somehow will complete this set,” commented an Instagram user. “Good job done by the artist, great gift,” added another. “The fan is amazing,” joined a third. “Craziness at its peak. My mum said it's very beautiful,” wrote a fourth.



