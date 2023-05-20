Maternity Leave, No Guilt: Toddler Thrives With Childminder

A mother on maternity leave feels no guilt about sending her toddler to a childminder.

She believes their home would be chaotic without it.

The decision was made to avoid losing the child's spot at the childminding facility.

The toddler enjoys playing with friends and receives more attention and stimulation there than at home with the newborn.

Despite facing judgment, including from her mother, the mother believes that most people with a toddler would understand her situation.

Taking to Reddit , she explained: 'If she was home with me all day she would get way less attention and stimulation. Also, my husband works from home, so the house would be chaos and I'd be constantly trying to keep the toddler out of his office.

'What I don't say (for fear of judgment) is that I'm enjoying this time spent with my baby, and my days are a million times easier without my toddler being home. I've gotten so many of our house projects and family ''s to's completed in the past weeks. It's incredible.'

Several Reddit users empathized with the mother and acknowledged the challenges of managing an energetic toddler while bonding with a newborn. One user expressed support, stating that defending this decision is unnecessary as it is a logical choice.

They also saw it as a way to ensure equality between the children, allowing the second baby to receive attention and form a bond while the opportunity is available.

'And as an aside, I bet those that guilt you are jealous. It was 100 percent a privilege for me to have paid maternity leave so that I could continue preschool for my eldest and she didn't watch TV all day with me.'

Another reassured her: 'Maternity leave is meant for bonding with the new baby and healing from giving birth. NOT for having time off of work and trying to do everything else. Rest, bond, take care of yourself, enjoy your time 'off', and let the haters be haters.'



