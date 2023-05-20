Patient's Leg Held By Cleaner: Surgeon's Inappropriate Demand Costs Job

German surgeon fired for unconventional decision during routine toe amputation

Two surgeons called away, leaving one surgeon to proceed with the operation

Surgeon asked nearby cleaner to hold patient's leg and hand over instruments

In a shocking incident at a German university hospital in Mainz, a surgeon has been terminated for an unconventional decision during a routine toe amputation.

With two surgeons unexpectedly called away for an emergency, the remaining surgeon proceeded with the operation but faced an unexpected challenge when the partly anesthetized patient began to writhe on the operating table.

In a desperate move, the surgeon called upon a nearby cleaner to assist by holding the patient's leg.

The cleaner not only held the leg but also handed over surgical instruments.

Although the patient was reportedly unharmed, the aftermath of the surgery left a bloody mess and a missing toe, leaving the hospital perplexed about its whereabouts.

The surgeon was given a warning initially and subsequently dismissed in 2021 for violating regulations. The incident has raised concerns about patient safety and proper protocol within the medical profession.



