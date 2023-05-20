Spider-Man's Bold BBC HQ Stunt: Smashing 'Nonce' Sculptor's Statue

Spider-Man-clad person damages statue at BBC HQ.

Statue vandalized with messages including "BBC NONCE FACTORY" and "NONCE MONUMENT BYE BYE".

BBC spokesperson declines to comment due to ongoing situation with emergency services.

A person dressed as Spider-Man climbed the BBC's headquarters and destroyed a statue created by a sculptor who admitted to sexually abusing his daughters.

The incident took place around 4.15 am this morning (May 20), and the police were called to the scene.

The individual used scaffolding to scale Broadcasting House before using a hammer to damage the statue. Messages such as 'BBC NONCE FACTORY' and 'NONCE MONUMENT BYE BYE' were also written on the statue.

He was also seen hanging a banner that read: 'BBC - Epicentre of propaganda. Pedophiles and b*******. Police corrupt to the core. Only serving and protecting corporations and elites.'

The BBC reports that the statue has been targeted for the second time within a year. In the previous incident, a 54-year-old man climbed the statue and wrote messages such as 'BBC PAEDOS + PROPAGANDA,' 'TIME TO GO WAS 1989,' and 'NOOSE ALL PAEDOS.' This act was a response to the BBC's cover-up of historic child abuse.

The statue, titled 'Prospero and Ariel,' was created by sculptor Eric Gill and erected by the BBC in 1930.

In 1989, historian Fiona MacArthur discovered evidence in Gill's diaries, revealing his regular sexual abuse of his two eldest daughters.

Disturbingly, the diaries also contained his admission to molesting the family's dog.

“The sexual obsessiveness he rationalized into seeing sex as an aspect of God’s glory,” she wrote.

A Met Police Spokesperson told the Daily Star: “Police were called at around 4.15 am on Saturday, May 20, to a man climbing scaffolding at premises in Portland Place.

The man was reportedly damaging a sculpture.

“Officers attended the location. It has not been possible to safely detain the man given the circumstances of the incident, including the height. Specialist officers have been called to the scene.”

A BBC spokesperson has chosen not to provide a comment, citing the ongoing situation between the individual involved and the emergency services.



