Time Travel Evidence? 400-Year-Old Painting Stuns With Fashionable Anomaly

Some art enthusiasts are intrigued by a portrait displayed at the National Gallery, which appears to show a Nike trainer despite being painted in the 17th century.

The presence of the Nike logo, considering the company's establishment long after the artwork was created, has led some to speculate about the possibility of time travel.

A visitor named Fiona Foskett, 57, discovered this peculiar detail while visiting the gallery with her 23-year-old daughter, Holly.

She told the media: 'I said to my daughter, 'Hold on, is he wearing a pair of Nike trainers?'

'Looking at the age, he must have got his hands on the first pair of Nike trainers ever made. Or is he a time traveler?'

A spokesman from the National Gallery told the publication: 'We are delighted that this picture has been such a hit with our visitors.

'It resonated with followers when we put out a Tweet asking people to see if they could spot a more 'modern' detail by taking a closer look at the shoes of the eight-year-old boy in the portrait.'

Instances of modern items being observed in historical artwork are not unprecedented.

The painting 'The Expected One' by Ferdinand George Waldmüller, created in the 1860s, depicts a woman who appears captivated by a rectangular object held in her hands.

However, speculation surrounding the nature of the object was debunked when it was clarified that the woman was engrossed in her hymn book.



