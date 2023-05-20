Venomous Deep-Water Fish Discovered Near Polluted UK Beach

Rare venomous Bluemouth rockfish discovered on polluted beach in Wirral, UK.

First recorded sighting of this species in British waters.

United Utilities to invest £900 million in the area, expediting the funds before 2025.

A rare venomous Bluemouth rockfish, typically found in deep waters, has been discovered on one of the UK's most polluted beaches in Wirral, Merseyside.

Local fisherman Steven Mayes found the fish while fishing. The Bluemouth rockfish usually inhabits depths ranging from 150m to 400m, but can occasionally be found as deep as 1,000m.

This is believed to be the first recorded sighting of the species in British waters, according to British Sea Fishing officials.

Despite Mayes' attempts to return the fish to the ocean, it kept coming back to shore.

Mayes said: 'I am hoping it made it and is still swimming around our Mersey but we'll never know. I couldn't wait to tell the lads and post it on our local sea fishing groups to see if I could get a proper ID.

'I believe it is the first Bluemouth rockfish to come out of the Mersey and maybe the Northwest. Gutted it wasn't over a pound in weight though as my name would be in the record books.'

Mark Taylor, an expert from the North Western Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authorities (IFCA), described the discovery of the fish as 'very rare' for the area.

Typically, these fish are found in parts of New Brighton and are not commonly found in the sewage of other UK coastlines.

Mike Duddy, the co-founder of the Mersey Basin Rivers Trust, criticized the water classifications and the resulting sewage conditions, attributing them to the presence of this venomous fish and calling the situation 'unacceptable.'

Duddy said: 'The public find it immoral and if you look at the Wirral side of the Mersey, the Wirral side is appalling with the amount being discharged on that side compared to Liverpool.'

United Utilities has announced that they will accelerate their investment in the area, bringing forward £900 million worth of funds before 2025, according to a spokesperson from the company.



