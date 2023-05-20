WhatsApp Chats Get A Fun Boost With This Amazing New Feature

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is actively developing an update that will enable users to create stickers directly within the app.

The update has been submitted to the TestFlight beta program, indicating its inclusion in an upcoming release.

The sticker tool will be available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, while iOS users will enjoy additional tools when they gain access to this feature.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is actively developing an update that will enable users to create stickers directly within the app, as reported by WaBetaInfo.

3 The sticker tool will be available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, while iOS users will enjoy additional tools when they gain access to this feature. 3 WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is actively developing an update that will enable users to create stickers directly within the app. 3 The update has been submitted to the TestFlight beta program, indicating its inclusion in an upcoming release.

The app-tracking website has confirmed that the instant messaging app has already submitted the update to the TestFlight beta program, indicating that it will be included in an upcoming release.

The sticker maker tool, a feature that allows users to create stickers, is currently in the development stage and is not yet accessible to beta testers.

According to WaBetaInfo, this upcoming update will introduce a feature that enables users to swiftly create stickers from their images. By utilizing iOS 16 APIs, the update will extract subjects directly from the images and automatically convert them into stickers within the app.

Within the chat share action sheet, users will find the sticker tool readily available. This tool allows users to select a photo from their gallery, and WhatsApp will provide various editing tools, including the option to remove the background. This feature empowers users to personalize their stickers by easily customizing and enhancing their chosen images.

By incorporating this feature directly into the app, users will no longer need to rely on third-party applications for sticker creation. This native experience within WhatsApp allows users to conveniently make stickers without the hassle of downloading additional apps. It streamlines the process and provides users with a seamless and integrated sticker-making experience within the app itself.

This tool is available on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. However, iOS users will get additional tools when this feature becomes accessible to them.

The sticker tool will be available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, while iOS users will enjoy additional tools when they gain access to this feature.

