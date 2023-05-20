WhatsApp Introduces Two New Updates To Its Web Version

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing two updates for its web users, including a fresh chat share sheet and a revamped emoji panel.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing two updates for its web users. These changes consist of a fresh chat share sheet and a revamped emoji panel.

WaBetaInfo, the app-tracking website, has reported that the two new features introduced by WhatsApp, namely the chat share sheet and redesigned emoji panel, are currently being tested by a select group of beta testers. In the near future, these features will be made available to a larger audience as WhatsApp plans to gradually roll them out to more users.

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app, is consistently making updates and improvements to its web version, in addition to its Windows and macOS platforms. The company focuses on developing new features that aim to enhance the overall user experience.

WhatsApp has completely overhauled the chat share sheet, giving it a fresh look by making it more compact and clearly labeling each icon.

The emoji panel has undergone a redesign, with a notable change in its appearance. Previously, it occupied the entire bottom of the screen, but the recent update has made it appear separately and in a smaller size, accompanied by the sticker and GIF tabs.

WhatsApp has been improving the overall user experience by making changes to the interface design.

Windows native app updates

WhatsApp recently introduced two updates for its Windows native app, bringing valuable additions to enhance user experience. The first update introduced a feature called 'keep messages,' which allows users to prevent selected messages from disappearing. This functionality was initially made available to beta testers.

The ability to keep messages from disappearing is not new to WhatsApp, as it has already been implemented in the mobile apps and the Desktop Electron version of the platform. By selecting the 'keep' option in the message menu, users can ensure that specific messages remain visible instead of disappearing over time.

These retained messages can be easily accessed within the chat info screen, providing users with a convenient way to refer back to important conversations. However, users still have full control over message retention and can choose to let messages disappear as usual by utilizing the 'upkeep' option.

In addition to the 'keep messages' feature, WhatsApp also introduced a redesigned message menu with a new reactions bar. This update includes a button that enables users to quickly send a reaction in response to a message. The reactions bar, integrated into the revamped menu, improves the user interface and facilitates more efficient communication.

These updates reflect WhatsApp's commitment to refining its interface and introducing new features that enhance the user experience. By offering the option to retain important messages and simplifying the process of reacting to messages, WhatsApp aims to provide a more intuitive and user-friendly messaging platform.