Apple Is Seeking Individuals To Work On Its Own AI-focused Products

Web Desk 21 May , 2023 05:43 PM

Apple Is Seeking Individuals To Work On Its Own AI-focused Products
  • Apple is hiring 176 new positions in machine learning and artificial intelligence, aligning with industry trends.
  • Apple emphasizes a deliberate and cautious AI strategy, with restrictions on AI chatbots to safeguard sensitive information.
  • Apple's upcoming event on June 5 may feature AI-related announcements alongside their focus on AR and VR.

Apple is joining other tech companies by opening 176 new positions in machine learning and artificial intelligence, reflecting the growing importance of AI in the industry.

According to Pocket-lint, Apple is hiring for a total of 176 positions, with 68 of them specifically for the Siri department, 52 for iOS, and 46 related to macOS. Some roles may involve working with multiple products, indicating the company's comprehensive approach to AI development.

Apple is actively publicizing its AI initiatives, and during its recent earnings call, the company emphasized its deliberate and cautious approach to AI. Inside sources have revealed that Apple has imposed restrictions on AI chatbots to prevent the disclosure of sensitive information, highlighting its commitment to user privacy and data protection.

In addition to their focus on AR and VR, Apple has scheduled a special event on June 5 where AI-related announcements may also be made, indicating the significance the company places on AI advancements in its product lineup.

Next Story