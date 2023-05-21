Anushka Sharma Spotted At Airport As She Is Leaving For Her Cannes Debut

Anushka Sharma will make her debut at Cannes.

Another Indian star will attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which begins on May 16. This year, Anushka Sharma will make her debut at Cannes. Anushka was photographed leaving Mumbai airport on Sunday for Cannes, where she will honor women in film alongside Oscar winner Kate Winslet. This year, she is set to walk the red carpet at Cannes.

Anushka dressed down for the trip with a white T-shirt and black leggings. She stepped inside the airport gate wearing black shades and a matching headgear. As she approached the gate, the actress gave a thumbs up. Her squad had joined her. Fans reacted positively to a video of Anushka posted on Instagram by a paparazzi, saying they couldn't wait for the star to walk the Cannes red carpet. 'Can't wait to see her look!!' wrote one. One fan commented, 'So cute.' 'What will she wear to Cannes?' wondered another.

Emmanuel Lenain, the French Ambassador to India, announced Anushka's appearance in Cannes earlier this month. The ambassador shared a photo from their encounter, revealing that the actor will visit the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. 'A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma!' tweeted Emmanuel Lenin. I wished Virat and Team India well in the future competitions and talked about Anushka's trip to the Cannes Film Festival.'

Anushka is also a brand ambassador for the cosmetics company L'Oreal, and she will most likely be representing the company at the film festival. She shot for the brand's advertisements in Paris last year and published photos from her trip on social media.

This year's desi representation at the film festival has been strong. Aishwarya Rai, a Cannes veteran, has been making back-to-back appearances at the film festival, as have celebrities like as Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur, both of whom made their Cannes debut this year. Other Indian celebrities attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023 include Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela, Anurag Kashyap, and Guneet Monga.



