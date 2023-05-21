Did You Know The Price Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dolce & Gabbana Handbag?

Aishwarya Rai Bachcha just returned from France with her daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan.

She carried a huge Dolce & Gabbana DG Daily tote bag.

D&G has a large selection of handbags that blend high-quality craftsmanship with unique styles,

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had just returned from France with her daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan, was the epitome of sophistication and style. At the International Film Festival, the Ponniyin Selvan: II actor wore hooded couture with a lot of sheeny edge.

It doesn't take a genius to realize why Bachchan's shirt looked so good. Her Dhruv Kapoor-designed multi-colored shirt included long and batwing sleeves, a collar, and a monotone tie-up fringe clasp. It was a cotton shirt with a tiger patch embroidered with sequins. She wore it with plain black pants and a tote bag that was accented with sneakers.

Dhruv Kapoor is an Indian fashion designer recognized for his edgy and contemporary designs. Dhruv Kapoor, his eponymous label, debuted in 2013. To achieve modern and bold styles, Kapoor's designs frequently blend clean lines, inventive silhouettes, and distinctive textures.

Kapoor's collections include a combination of rigid and flexible clothes, as well as a play on proportions and surprising elements. His aesthetic is frequently defined by a fusion of streetwear and high fashion components, resulting in a distinct and innovative style. Strong tailoring, architectural shapes, and a contemporary edge are also featured in the designs.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkilactress also carried a huge Dolce & Gabbana DG Daily tote bag. D&G has a large selection of handbags that blend high-quality craftsmanship with unique styles. This one was on flex mode with an embossed logo, two handles, an inside zip pocket, and a protective dust bag and was made of 100 percent calf leather and was priced Rs 2,10,994.50.



