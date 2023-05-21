'Every Relationship I Have Made In Film Fraternity Has Been Independent': Sara Ali Khan

Sara opened up about building relationships in the industry.

Sara also discussed the qualities she inherited from her parents.

She shared how she independently formed connections in the industry,

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, recently garnered attention with her debut appearance at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival. Her impeccable fashion choices turned heads and made headlines. After gracing the red carpet, Sara shared her experience of attending the esteemed film festival and also opened up about building relationships in the industry without relying on her parents' support.

Sara marked her entry into Bollywood in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's film, Kedarnath, alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. During her conversation with Film Companion at Cannes, Sara revealed how she independently formed her own connections in the industry, considering her mother had limited friends. She expressed, 'Every relationship I have established in the film fraternity has been an independent equation, which is very nice because I have never felt the pressure to follow through with my father's or mother's friends.'

3 She shared how she independently formed connections in the industry, 3 Sara opened up about building relationships in the industry. 3 Sara also discussed the qualities she inherited from her parents.

Sara Ali Khan also shared that her mother advised her to carve her own path instead of relying on her parents. Sara added, 'She (Amrita) says, 'Everyone has their own journey, and you should chart your own course, which is not dependent on me.''

In the interview, Sara also discussed the qualities she inherited from her parents, Saif and Amrita. She mentioned, 'My father is a thinker, he is a bit of a planner, he is a traveller, and I have inherited that from him. Mum is happy to be on her own and not explore much. My father has the need to explore, travel, eat different kinds of food, and see the whole world. Mom is the epitome of strings, she is emotionally very strong. She sleeps with a lot of peace. I don’t think I have her peace as yet. But, both of us are emotional beings at the core. She has never pretended to be somebody that she is not.'

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is engrossed in the promotion of her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in which she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak lined up for the future.