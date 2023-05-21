Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Talks About The Kerala Story

Ram Gopal Varma questions the silence of Bollywood

On Sunday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma expressed his support for The Kerala Story through a series of tweets on Twitter. Ram Gopal Varma questioned and said “death like silence of Bollywood”.

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently expressed his support for the film 'The Kerala Story' and raised questions about the silence of Bollywood regarding its success. Taking to Twitter, Varma referred to the film as a haunting reflection, revealing the grim reality of mainstream Bollywood. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie has been mired in controversy since its trailer release. Initially, the trailer claimed that more than 32,000 women from Kerala were coerced into converting to Islam and joining ISIS, but this figure was later removed from the trailer.

He also wrote, “The #KeralaStory is like a beautiful ghostly mirror showing the dead face of main stream Bollywood to itself in all its ugliness.” “It’s difficult to learn from #KeralaStory because it’s easy to copy a lie but very difficult to copy truth,” he also wrote in the next post.

He also wrote in a new post, “The #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every story discussion room and every corporate house in Bollywood forever.” “We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get shocked… That explains the death like silence of Bollywood on the shattering success of #KeralaStory,”

Several celebrities, including filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, have expressed their support for the film 'The Kerala Story.' Joining them is veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who criticized those calling for a ban on the film. Azmi drew a parallel between the controversy surrounding 'The Kerala Story' and the demand to ban Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Kangana Ranaut also voiced her agreement with Azmi's stance.

In a recent interview, actor Manu Rishi Chadha expressed his belief that banning art should never be considered. He said, “I am talking about it. Those who are not, that's their will. Those who are quiet doesn't mean they will not speak up tomorrow. Because if the defination of ban widens, the entire industry will speak up, all from the cameraman to the film editor, everyone will speak up. I promise those who are quiet will speak up against it tomorrow.”





Actresses Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani play the main roles in the film 'The Kerala Story,' which hit theaters on May 5. The movie has achieved a remarkable box office collection of ₹187 crore thus far.







