'I Didn't Know What Depression Was,' Says Deepika Padukone

Dwayne Johnson was frank about his bouts of melancholy throughout his life, extending back to college, during a recent interview. On Sunday, actor Deepika Padukone tweeted a message on Dwayne Johnson's statement about his sadness, which was first reported by a news source. Deepika also wrote, 'Mental health matters.' In her Instagram Stories, she also tagged her mental health foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Deepika Padukone has worked tirelessly to de-stigmatize mental illness in India. The actor, who opened up about his battle with depression in 2015, now leads the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which tries to support those who are battling with their mental health. She brought up the importance of mental health once more, mentioning Dwayne Johnson as an example.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, Dwayne said that he first became sad while he was a student at the University of Miami and injured his shoulder, preventing him from playing on the football team. 'I didn't want to go to school,' he explained. I was prepared to depart. I dropped out of school. I did not take any midterms and simply departed. But the funny part was that I had no idea what it was at the time. I had no idea what mental health was. I had no idea what depression was. I just knew I didn't want to be there, that I wasn't going to any team meetings, that I wasn't engaging in anything.'

Deepika Padukone disclosed in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with depression the previous year and had sought treatment. In an interview, the actress discussed her battle with depression. 'I woke up one morning just feeling empty you know like this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach,' Deepika told NDTV at the time. I awoke feeling lost, like I didn't know where to go, what to do, and I had these bouts of feeling so depressed that I would just start crying at the drop of a hat.'

'If I can impact one life in this entire process of speaking up and letting people know that it's something I've been through and something I could deal with because I had a fantastic support system,' Deepika added.

Deepika was most recently seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is now working on her first film, Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Pathaan's Siddharth Anand also directs the action film.



