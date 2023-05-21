Kiara Advani Shares First Poster Of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' On 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' Anniversary

The makers have unveiled the poster for this musical romance.

Just a day after the release of the teaser for the upcoming romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, the makers have unveiled the poster for this musical romance. Kiara Advanialso took to her Instagram and shared the poster with a yellow heart in the caption.

The audience was captivated by the wonderful chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the teaser, and now they have chosen a significant date for the poster release—the first anniversary of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.'

Coinciding with the release date of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in 2022, which marked the debut of this hit pair on the big screen, the poster launch for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' took place on the same day.

It's a special moment that catches our attention, as May 20, 2022, saw the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' and this year, on May 20, 2023, the poster of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has been unveiled. The poster itself is enchanting, featuring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and evokes all the feelings of love and romance.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a significant collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Sameer Vidwans have all won National Awards for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is set to release in theatres on June 29, 2023, and is highly anticipated by fans.