Manoj Bajpayee Talks About Hardships Shah Rukh Khan Faced During His Early Life

Manoj expressed his happiness at seeing Shah Rukh's success.

He recalled the hardships Shah Rukh faced in his early days.

Manoj admired Shah Rukh for creating his own world.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, known for his impactful performances, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.' During a recent interview with The Lallantop, he spoke about his colleague and superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

Manoj expressed his happiness at seeing Shah Rukh's success and fame, recalling the hardships Shah Rukh faced in his early days. He mentioned that Shah Rukh had lost his entire family at a young age but managed to build his own space in the industry. Manoj admired Shah Rukh for creating his own world and achieving such immense respect and fame.

3 Manoj admired Shah Rukh for creating his own world. 3 Manoj expressed his happiness at seeing Shah Rukh's success. 3 He recalled the hardships Shah Rukh faced in his early days.

Manoj also mentioned that he had been around Shah Rukh during his tough times. He stated, 'I respect him because I was one of his friends who had seen him at his worst. I can never be bitter about Shah Rukh’s success.'

Although they don't get much time to meet now as they have created different paths for themselves, they still hold mutual respect for each other.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared in the film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has upcoming projects like 'Jawan' and 'Dunki,' as well as a special appearance in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3.'

​





