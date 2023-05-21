Nandita Das Shares Cannes Throwback Moments

Vivek Agnihotri and Nandita Das emphasize that the Cannes Film Festival focuses on cinema rather than fashion

Vivek Agnihotri and Nandita Das, an actor and filmmaker, has echoed the sentiment that the Cannes Film Festival is primarily about cinema rather than fashion. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, she indulged in a nostalgic journey, reminiscing about various throwback pictures from her past experiences at the festival.

Nandita Das posted a series of photographs on social media, capturing moments with notable celebrities like Divya Dutta, Rasika Dugal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javier Bardem, and Salma Hayek during their time at Cannes. In her caption, she expressed nostalgia and fond memories of their encounters at the festival. “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes!”

'Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the ‘celebrities who wore saris in Cannes’. Well it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy - easy to get in and get out of it!

“Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from - 2005, 20013, 2016-2018,” she wrote in the post.

Nandita Das' post came shortly after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri made a sarcastic remark about individuals at Cannes. On Saturday, he took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts, 'Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

Agreeing with him, actor Meera Chopra had expressed her support by commenting, “Its very sad, I said the same thing when I went there last year.. that it's become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks about what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. Believe me it's not the same for other countries. They've not gone crazy like us on fashion and pr!”

This year, the Cannes red carpet witnessed the presence of numerous celebrities who made headlines with their stunning fashion choices. Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Diana Penty were among the actors who graced the event. Additionally, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Urvashi Rautela, Sapna Choudhary, Aman Gupta from Shark Tank, and Shannon, the daughter of singer Kumar Sanu, were also spotted at the festival.







