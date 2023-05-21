Nysa Devgan Shares Chic Party Moments In London: Photos

Snapshots of Nysa Devgan partying in London surfaced online.

She was seen enjoying the company of her close friend Orhan.

One of the snapshots showcased a close-up shot of Nysa sitting in a car.

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has become one of the most popular star kids in town. Whenever she steps out in the city, her videos quickly go viral, captivating the attention of fans.

She is often spotted partying with other star kids, and their pictures and videos create a buzz on social media. Recently, snapshots of Nysa partying in London surfaced online, where she was seen enjoying the company of her close friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

Orhan took to his Instagram story to give a glimpse of their Saturday night together and shared several pictures featuring Nysa. One of the snapshots showcased a close-up shot of Nysa sitting in a car, while other pictures captured her and Orry stylishly taking over the club. The duo is frequently seen travelling together and indulging in dreamy vacations.

Recently Nysa Devgan celebrated her 20th birthday and Kajol expressed her love and admiration for her daughter on social media. Sharing a beautiful picture together, Kajol wrote a heartfelt note, emphasizing the strong bond between them and appreciating Nysa's sense of humour, mind, and sweetheart. She wished her daughter a lifetime of smiles, laughter, and joy, expressing pride in Nysa's conduct and supporting her freedom to pursue her dreams.

During a recent interview, Kajol expressed her pride in Nysa's popularity on social media and her dignified demeanour. She affirmed her unwavering support for Nysa's choices and emphasized her right to explore her own path. Kajol and Nysa also made a joint appearance at the opening ceremony of NMACC in April, showcasing their stylish outfits that garnered praise from netizens. One user even commented, 'She got it from her mama.'

Currently, Nysa Devgan is pursuing higher education in Switzerland. Ajay Devgn previously revealed that Nysa has no plans to enter showbiz, highlighting her focus on her academic journey.



