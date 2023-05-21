Nysa Devgan Spotted Partying With Friends In London

Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular celebrity children in town.

She is also frequently spotted partying with other celebrity kids.

Nysa recently turned 20.

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is one of the most popular celebrity children in town. Every time she goes out in the city, her videos quickly go viral. She is also frequently spotted partying with other celebrity kids, and their images and videos go viral on social media. Her images from London were shared on social media earlier today. She was spotted partying with her close friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

Orhan shared a video of his Saturday night with Nysa on his Instagram account. He posted multiple photos of himself with the celebrity child. Nysa's close-up shot while seated in the car was featured in the first image. Nysa and Orry were seen taking over the club in style in other photos. The couple is frequently spotted traveling and taking romantic vacations together.

5 Nysa recently turned 20. 5 Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular celebrity children in town. 5 She is also frequently spotted partying with other celebrity kids. 5 She is a daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. 5 Kajol recently discussed Nysa's popularity on social media.

Nysa recently turned 20. Kajol turned to social media and uploaded a stunning photo of herself with her. She included a lovely note for her kid with the image. 'This is us and our story forever,' she wrote in her post. I adore your sense of humour, your mind, and your oh-so-sweet heart... I adore you, baby girl, and may you always smile, laugh, and snark with me forever! '#daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow,' she wrote.

Kajol recently discussed Nysa's popularity on social media. She expressed her pride and admiration for Nysa's ability to carry herself with respect everywhere she goes. Kajol also stated that her daughter Nysa has the right to pursue her dreams and that she will always support her.



