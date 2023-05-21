Sara Ali Khan Reveals That Ibrahim Ali Khan Just Finished Shooting For His Film

Sara confirmed Ibrahim's entry into Bollywood as an actor.

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan consistently inspire fans with their remarkable sibling bond. Whether it's their amusing 'knock knock jokes' on Instagram or their cherished moments from family vacations, fans adore their quirky, fun, and adorable pictures and videos together.

In a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan confirmed Ibrahim's entry into Bollywood as an actor. While it was already known that Ibrahim was assisting Karan Johar on the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' his acting debut remained a mystery. However, Sara revealed that Ibrahim has now completed his first film as an actor.

During Sara's presence at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, she discussed her mother Amrita Singh's qualities in an interview with Film Companion. Sara acknowledged her mother's emotional strength, describing her as the epitome of strength who sleeps peacefully. Sara mentioned that she doesn't possess her mother's tranquilly yet but sees their shared emotional nature when Ibrahim comes home.

She expressed her surprise and excitement about Ibrahim's debut in Bollywood, stating that he has just finished shooting his first film as an actor. Sara revealed that when Ibrahim returns home, whether from school or a shoot, both she and her mother treat him with immense love and care, realising their similar attitudes towards him.

Meanwhile, after her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Sara Ali Khan has returned to Mumbai. Her ultra-glamorous looks at the film festival turned heads and garnered attention. In terms of her upcoming projects, Sara will be seen in Laxman Utekar's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Jagan Shakti's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'.