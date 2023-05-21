Sushmita Sen Celebrates 29 Glorious Years As India's First Miss Universe

Sushmita shared a nostalgic throwback picture on Instagram.

The internet is abuzz with messages from her fans.

The picture Sushmita shared captures her 18-year-old self in a close-up shot.

Sushmita Sen, the renowned Bollywood actress, made history on May 21, 1994, when she became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe. To commemorate this significant day, she took to her social media and shared a nostalgic throwback picture, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

The internet is abuzz with messages from her fans, and numerous photos from that memorable day have resurfaced. Sushmita Sen also reposted some of these images in her story.

The throwback picture Sushmita shared captures her 18-year-old self in a close-up shot. With her hands beside her face and a direct gaze into the camera, she exudes a youthful charm. Reflecting on the moment, she wrote a poignant caption, 'This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18-year-old me... with a smile he said, you realize you're the first Miss Universe I've ever shot... I proudly added, it's actually INDIA's first-ever Miss Universe.'

Sushmita expressed her deep honour and joy in representing and winning for her motherland, evoking tears of happiness even after 29 years. She celebrates and remembers this day with immense pride, acknowledging that India's victory in Miss Universe on May 21, 1994, in Manila, Philippines, holds great historical significance.

She concludes her caption by expressing gratitude for the love, goodness, and heartfelt messages she has received, emphasizing their everlasting impact on her.

The post received various reactions, with actor Suvrat Joshi praising Sushmita Sen as a powerhouse and an inspiration to countless women and young minds. Fans also showered her with love and appreciation, highlighting her true beauty and unwavering inspiration.