Devin Haney Retains His Undisputed Lightweight Title Against Vasiliy Lomachenko

Devin Haney defended his undisputed lightweight title against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Haney's performance was proof that he belonged at the top.

George Kambosos Jr. was the toughest challenger for Henry before Lomachenko.

On Saturday, Devin Haney faced the fight of his life, but he was able to rise to the occasion and defend his undisputed lightweight title.

Vasiliy Lomachenko was defeated by Haney by unanimous decision, but the fight didn't go over well with the MGM Grand Garden Arena crowd. Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland scored 115-113 for the unbeaten Haney, while Dave Moretti scored 116-112 for Haney.

The 14,436 spectators erupted in a chorus of jeers when ring announcer Mark Shunook pronounced the judgment.

From the beginning, the bout was tense, and Haney most likely prevailed thanks to his aggressive fighting style. Early on, he made a body investment and frequently went at Lomachenko's 35-year-old belly.

The results of a lot of the rounds were in doubt. There were no knockdowns in the fight, and Haney never injured Lomachenko. Lomachenko appeared to be winning those skirmishes in close quarters, where the fight was waged to a large extent.

Haney occasionally managed to come in with a lead right hand and was able to pop his jab from a distance.

Although it wasn't the kind of conclusive triumph he may have been looking for, his performance was proof that he belonged at the top for someone who hadn't faced much competition on the path to the unquestioned championship.

Prior to Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division world champion, George Kambosos Jr., a mid-level lightweight, was Haney's toughest challenger.

Even though Lomachenko is 35 and closer to the conclusion than the beginning of his incredible career, he still posed Haney's greatest challenge and battled as such. By the conclusion of the third round, when he caught Haney with a powerful left hand, any speculation that he was nearing the end of his career following a disappointing victory against Jamaine Ortiz in October had been dispelled.

The fight was fought mostly on equal footing, and how it was scored depended on one's perspective and location.

But either way, it was viewed, Haney's position as a world champion was confirmed.