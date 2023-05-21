Suzuki Wagon R 2023 Installment Plan

Car prices in Pakistan, including the Suzuki Wagon R, have surged by 150 percent, reaching a record high.

Car prices in Pakistan, including the Suzuki Wagon R, have skyrocketed by 150 percent, reaching an all-time high. The top-of-the-line unit of the Wagon R has surpassed the Rs3 million mark.

The decline in the Pakistani rupee has dashed the hopes of car buyers and those looking to upgrade their vehicles. The devaluation of the currency, coupled with import restrictions on raw materials, has led to soaring automobile prices, reaching record highs. This is the case even after the regulatory duty has been lifted.

Car manufacturers across the board have implemented significant price hikes, including Pakistan's longstanding automaker, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), which has raised prices for all models, including the popular Suzuki Wagon R. The Suzuki Wagon R has gained immense popularity in Pakistan since its launch, with millions of units sold over the years, solidifying its position as one of the best-selling cars in the country.

Suzuki Wagon R Prices 2023 and Bank Alfalah Loan Plans

Suzuki has released a notification disclosing the prices of all its vehicles, including the Suzuki Wagon R.

To alleviate the difficulties faced by people, Bank Alfalah and Pak Suzuki have collaborated to introduce installment plans specifically designed for the Suzuki Wagon R, offering options for all variants of the vehicle.

Wagon R Installment Plans

Bank Alfalah provides convenient installment plans for the Suzuki Wagon R, allowing for a repayment period of up to five years. The down payment for these plans can range from 30 to 50 percent. Here is a chart outlining the various options for equity and the corresponding five-year period.

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

Conditions and requisites

