Amber Heard Gets Into Problems Once More?

Following her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Hollywood actress Amber Heard appears to be in danger once more. The Blast reported that Spanish municipal police recently paid a visit to Amber Heard's residence in Madrid.

The Aquaman actress, who is in Madrid with her daughter for quality time, at first appeared worried, but she quickly grinned for the paparazzi outside the house. According to reports, after Johnny Depp's trial, Amber secretly relocates to Spain.

When the actress and her daughter Oonagh were recently seen spending the day in a park in Madrid, Spain, she appeared pleased and joyful. Amber Heard has been residing in Spain, where she enjoys greater solitude, a source close to her said in April. 'She just wanted to start fresh outside of the country because the trial was so extremely stressful for her.'

