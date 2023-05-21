Ethan Hawke Longs To See An Animated Film

Ethan Hawke expressed his desire to collaborate on an animated movie with Daveed Diggs.

Ethan Hawke spoke candidly about wanting to collaborate on an animated movie. The Before Sunrise actor stated, 'My whole life as an actor I've dreamed of getting some email saying, 'You can audition for the voice in one of these.'

Daveed Diggs, who played Ariel in The Little Mermaid, started off by asking, 'You've never done a big [animated movie]?' I've never done one, Hawke said in response. Nobody has ever visited.

'I watch all these movies, and I'm like, 'Oh, I could do that guy's voice. Oh man, that should happen tomorrow,' Diggs replied. 'What do you mean? This is now my mission.' Diggs said. Why do you say that? Now, I'm on a mission.

In other news, Hawke expressed skepticism about the Before trilogy's commercial success. It's not like I don't want praise, awards, cash, and fire trucks. I want it all, but I also know how to listen to the river and my own voice,' he continued.

'I remember when I was doing those movies with Richard Linklater, for example, the 'Before' trilogy or 'Boyhood,' I didn't even know if they would come out. One part of my brain thought, 'Oh, people are going to love this.' And another part of me thought, 'Nobody's going to be interested in this.' I didn't care. I knew that I was interested in it, and I can hear that voice.'