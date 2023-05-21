language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Matty Healy Ghost His Ex-girlfriend Amid Taylor Swift Romance?

Matty Healy Ghost His Ex-girlfriend Amid Taylor Swift Romance?

Web Desk 21 May , 2023 08:44 PM

Open In App
Matty Healy Ghost His Ex-girlfriend Amid Taylor Swift Romance?
  • Taylor Swift reveals she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life.
  • Matty Healy's model ex-girlfriend claimed that he abruptly stopped contacting her.
  • Sources say that Matty's ex was 'blindsided' by his romance with Swift just weeks after their split.

During her latest concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 20, Taylor Swift delighted her numerous fans by sharing a joyful life update. The renowned singertook the opportunity to spread happiness among the crowd.

Sources say that Matty's ex was 'blindsided' by his romance with Swift just weeks after their split. 3

Sources say that Matty's ex was 'blindsided' by his romance with Swift just weeks after their split.

Taylor Swift reveals she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life. 3

Taylor Swift reveals she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life.

Matty Healy's model ex-girlfriend claimed that he abruptly stopped contacting her. 3

Matty Healy's model ex-girlfriend claimed that he abruptly stopped contacting her.

Taylor Swift reveals she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life.

Matty Healy's model ex-girlfriend, Meredith Mickelson, claimed that he abruptly stopped contacting her before rumors of his supposed relationship with Taylor Swift began gaining momentum in the media.

As per a recent report by Mirror, Mickelson told her friends, “I hope he treats her better than he treated me.”

In February, it appears that Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, was still in a relationship with Meredith. During that time, he spent several days working with Taylor Swift at a recording studio in Los Angeles. After each studio session, Matty would allegedly go back to Meredith's house.

Reports say Meredith was unaware of the deepening connection between Taylor and Matty. They further revealed that during his stay in the US, Matty preferred to stay inside Meredith's house and avoid going out.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,954,861[+0*]

DEATHS

6,879,918[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,913[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story