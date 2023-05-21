Matty Healy Ghost His Ex-girlfriend Amid Taylor Swift Romance?

Taylor Swift reveals she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life.

Matty Healy's model ex-girlfriend claimed that he abruptly stopped contacting her.

Sources say that Matty's ex was 'blindsided' by his romance with Swift just weeks after their split.

During her latest concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 20, Taylor Swift delighted her numerous fans by sharing a joyful life update. The renowned singertook the opportunity to spread happiness among the crowd.

3 Sources say that Matty's ex was 'blindsided' by his romance with Swift just weeks after their split. 3 Taylor Swift reveals she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life. 3 Matty Healy's model ex-girlfriend claimed that he abruptly stopped contacting her.

Taylor Swift reveals she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life.

Matty Healy's model ex-girlfriend, Meredith Mickelson, claimed that he abruptly stopped contacting her before rumors of his supposed relationship with Taylor Swift began gaining momentum in the media.

As per a recent report by Mirror, Mickelson told her friends, “I hope he treats her better than he treated me.”

In February, it appears that Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, was still in a relationship with Meredith. During that time, he spent several days working with Taylor Swift at a recording studio in Los Angeles. After each studio session, Matty would allegedly go back to Meredith's house.

Reports say Meredith was unaware of the deepening connection between Taylor and Matty. They further revealed that during his stay in the US, Matty preferred to stay inside Meredith's house and avoid going out.