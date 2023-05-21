Miley Cyrus Has No Desire To Sing For Thousands Of People, Says 'There’s No Safety'

Miley Cyrus stirs controversy by refusing to perform "Flowers" on tours.

She expressed that she has no interest in going on tour and singing in front of her fans.

Miley prefers singing for friends, finds performing for large crowds isolating.

Miley Cyrus is causing a stir with her recent statement about not performing her popular song 'Flowers' during tours.

The former Disney star expressed that she has no interest in going on tour and singing in front of her fans. During an interview with a tabloid, Miley explained that after her last show, she questioned whether she should continue performing.

She emphasized that her decision is not just about capability but also about her own desires and priorities in life. She wants to live her life for herself rather than solely for the pleasure or fulfillment of others.

During a previous interview, Miley expressed her preference for singing in front of her friends rather than performing for large crowds of thousands of people.

She said, “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

It has been nearly a decade since Miley last embarked on a world tour. In 2014, she took part in the Bangerz Tour, which spanned 78 shows from February to October and covered various countries including Canada, the United States, Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.