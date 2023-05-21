Miley Cyrus thinks her success is “seasonal”.

She prefers to stay grounded and honest about her situation.

She learned about the success of her album through her boyfriend's mobile phone.

Miley Cyrus, the 30-year-old singer known for her hit 'Wrecking Ball,' achieved remarkable success with her eighth album titled 'Endless Summer Vacation.'

The album featured the immensely popular single 'Flowers,' which broke numerous streaming records and held the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks. This achievement marked Cyrus's second chart-topping song in the United States.

But she told British Vogue about realising the moment will pass as soon as she was told in the Sunset Club at The West Hollywood Edition hotel that ‘Flowers’ was a chart-topper: “I’m sober. I don’t drink, I don’t… you know, but I celebrate.

“It’s like one o’clock in the morning and Lil Nas X walks into the club and he asks me the most interesting question. He said, ‘Are you so anxious about how successful “Flowers” is?’

“I was like, ‘No. I might be No1 now, but No2 is on its way.’ Everything is seasonal.”

She added about insisting on staying “honest” about her situation: “A lot of headlines (recently) have said, ‘This is Miley’s moment.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what it is. It’s a moment. And it will be over.’

“That’s not pessimistic. That’s honest and that’s OK with me. I actually prefer it. I don’t like to stay big.”

Miley Cyrus, who got divorced from actor Liam Hemsworth in 2020, mentioned that when her album 'Endless Summer Vacation' was released, she wasn't in Los Angeles and didn't have her phone with her.

She found out about the success of her album through her boyfriend Maxx Morando, who had his mobile phone with him.



