Netflix Set To Release Documentary Honoring The Legacy Of Late Korean Actress Sulli

Sulli, the late Korean actress, will appear in a Netflix series called "Persona" with an interview set to release on June 16th.

The interview took place in 2019 but was incomplete as Sulli passed away before finishing filming.

Fans are thrilled to see Sulli on screen again and hope the network honors her memory.

The interview with Sulli occurred in 2019 while she was getting ready to film for the five-part series. Unfortunately, she was only able to complete half of the second episode before her passing in October.

Fans of Sulli are extremely happy about the news as they will have the opportunity to see their beloved star on screen once again. They also expressed their desire for the network to treat her memory with respect.

One fan wrote: “Got goosebumps, didn’t expect this at all. I frequently go back to her last song release, Goblin, because it’s so nice. Will def watch this to see her one more time.”

Another added: “I'm glad they're finally releasing this. Sulli never really got a chance to shine musically at SM, but Goblin was that song. It's an amazing song, yes, but it feels so intertwined with Sulli herself, from the message to the concept. Crazy to think it's been so long…”



