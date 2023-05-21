Rick Dalton Has Been Declared Dead By Quentin Tarantino

Leonardo DiCaprio's portrayal of Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's.

He was known for his roles in Bounty Law and The Fireman trilogy.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has come to an end, and the director has declared his death.

Leonardo DiCaprio's portrayal of Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has come to an end, and the director has declared his death. The Video Archives podcast, run by director and writer Roger Avary, tweeted, 'We are saddened by the news of the passing of actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series Bounty Law and The Fireman trilogy.'

'Rick passed away peacefully in his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife, Francesca. RIP Rick Dalton 1933-2023.'

The next tweet states, 'a memorial episode designed by Quentin that features some of Rick's best roles.' It is important to note that DiCaprio's character in Tarantino's most recent film goes by the name Dalton, which is not his true name.

Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate both lived in the same neighborhood as the movie's main character. He used a flamethrower to burn one Charles Manson supporter at the end of the movie.



