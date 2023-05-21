Mark Coles Says 'It Feels Good To Be Back In Pakistan'

Coles emphasized significance of both positive and negative phases

Coles' upcoming first assignment as head coach will be in August

Pakistan Women's Cricket Team head coach Mark Coles held a press conference today, discussing various topics including his sentiments about coming back to Pakistan.

Coles emphasized the significance of both positive and negative phases in sports and highlighted the importance of confidence and media backing for any professional team.

“Feels good to be back in Pakistan, There are good times and bad times in the team, media support is very crucial. Confidence is essential to winning,” he said.

According to Coles, maintaining high levels of confidence and self-belief is essential to endure pressure successfully. He acknowledged the recent strong performance of Pakistan's women's team and expressed optimism about their potential for significant improvement.

Coles emphasized the significance of each player understanding their role and moving forward without dwelling on the past. He also commended Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan for their contributions.

On Saturday (20 May), Coles had a meeting with the national players at the State Bank Ground.

Coles arrived in Karachi on May 20 and visited the State Bank Ground to witness the match between Dynamites and Challengers, which is part of the ongoing four-team T20 series.

Following the game, Coles had a reunion with the national players he previously coached from 2017 to 2019.

'It feels great to be back and meeting you guys,' said Coles in a brief chat with the players. 'It's good to see some old faces alongside some youngsters. I watched the match today and it was great to see players putting in all the effort,' he added.

Coles said he is looking forward to the start of the women's Pakistan Cup. 'I am really excited about the one-day matches. Keep your momentum high and work hard for the 50-over format. I will be looking at you all during the matches,' he concluded.

Under Coles' previous tenure as head coach, Pakistan Women's Cricket Team accomplished significant achievements, such as securing a fifth-place finish in the ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020. This success enabled them to qualify for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Coles' upcoming first assignment as head coach will be in August when Pakistan hosts South Africa for a series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.

Women's Pakistan Cup schedule

23 May – Blasters vs Dynamites, State Bank Ground

25 May – Blasters vs Challengers, State Bank Ground

27 May – Dynamites vs Challengers, State Bank Ground

29 May – Dynamites vs Blasters, State Bank Ground

31 May – Challengers vs Blasters, State Bank Ground

2 June – Challengers vs Dynamites, State Bank Ground