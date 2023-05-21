Fire Erupts In Pencil Factory In Karachi’s SITE Area

Fire erupted in factory located in SITE area of Karachi.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the factory.

The fire has been brought under control.

KARACHI: A fire erupted in a pencil manufacturing factory on Sunday in Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) area of Karachi, BOL News reported.

According to reports, the fire erupted in a factory located near Habib Bank Chowrangi of the industrial zone. Upon receiving information, Fire Brigade Department dispatched a fire tender to control the area.

During the firefighting operation, an emergency was declared at nearby water hydrants. The water was supplied through bowsers to control the fire.

The fire was finally diffused after hectic efforts for several hours. Fire and rescue officials said five fire brigades participated in the fire-fighting operation.

Fire Station Officer Shoaib Khan confirmed the fire in the factory has been brought under control. He said the cooling process is now ongoing.

He said the fire broke out on the first floor of the factory. He said that a warehouse located on the ground of the factory caught fire. He said there was no fire alarm system in the factory. He said a portion of the upper floor of the factory has a pre-cast roof.

Last week, a fire broke out in a pharmaceutical company located in the Korangi Industrial and was brought under control after hours of hectic efforts.

Rescue 1122 Sindh Director Abid Shakh stated that the fire broke out in the storage room of a pharmaceutical company 1:30 AM in the wee hours of the day.

The fire was brought under control after several hours at 7:30 AM. Fire officials said five fire tenders and one snorkel were used in the firefighting operation.

However, a person suffered a heart attack in the engulfed building. He was rescued but passed away while being provided medical aid.

He was identified as an employee of the pharmaceutical company. The infrastructure of the building suffered damage due to the fire.