Suicide Bomber Who Attacked Siraj’s Convoy In Zhob Identified: Sources

QUETTA: The suicide bomber who carried out attack on the convoy of Amir Jamaat e Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq in Zhob has been identified, Bol News reported on Sunday quoting sources from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) as saying.

The CTD sources said the killed terrorist was a resident of Quetta. The family of the terrorist was being traced, the sources said adding that the attacker belonged to Quetta, who was absent from home for one and a half years, according to the CTD.

Talking to media, Siarj ul Haq on Sunday said he wanted to know who was involved in the suicide attack on him in Zhob, Bol News reported.

“There was a suicide attack on us in Zhob. May Allah keep us all safe in the suicide attack. As a citizen, I want to know who is involved in the attack,” Siraj ul Haq said.

He demanded from the government to investigate the attack before the public. The government was failing to protect the lives and property of the people, he said.

“The solution to the problem is not a bullet-proof vehicle, people need an answer. There is unrest in Balochistan due to incompetent leadership. Central and provincial governments are blind to the situation in Balochistan,” the JI chief said.

The youth of Balochistan was yearning for employment, he said adding that there was not even one kilometer of motorway in Balochistan.