Three Terrorists Killed In Exchange Of Firing With Forces

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the area of Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the reported presence of terrorists.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, during the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of three terrorists.

The killed terrorists have remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent citizens.

However, during a fierce fire exchange, 39-year-old Naik Muhammad Atiq resident of District Chakwal, and 36-year-old Naik Rajab Ali resident of District Attock having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.