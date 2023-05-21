Tragedy Strikes In El Salvador As Stadium Crush Kills Nine

Stadium crush in El Salvador kills nine during football match.

Crowd surge at closed gates leads to tragedy in San Salvador.

Approximately 500 persons have received medical treatment.

Officials said at least nine people were killed in a crush at a football stadium in El Salvador's capital, San Salvador.

3 Approximately 500 persons have received medical treatment. 3 Stadium crush in El Salvador kills nine during football match. 3 Crowd surge at closed gates leads to tragedy in San Salvador.

According to police, seven men and two women were killed, with all of the deceased being above the age of 18.

The crush occurred at the Monumental stadium during a match between the local team Alianza and the Santa Ana-based team Fas.

The game was later called off.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a huge number of people attempted to enter the arena after the gates had been closed.

Officials believe some spectators were offered bogus tickets and have launched an inquiry.

Local media said that people were attempting to tear down barricades at the stadium's entry.

'It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate,' a first-aid volunteer with the Rescue Commandos told journalists. 'Some were still buried beneath the metal in the tunnel.' Others made it to the stands and then to the pitch before being suffocated.'

According to Luis Alonso Amaya of El Salvador's Civil Protection, approximately 500 persons have received medical treatment, with many being taken to hospitals.

According to Health Minister Francisco Alabi, the majority of those injured are in stable condition, and there have been no reports of hospital deaths.

All national-level football matches in El Salvador will be cancelled on Sunday, according to the Salvadoran Soccer Federation. It also expressed sadness for what had occurred and expressed sympathy for the victims' families.

El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, said police would undertake a 'exhaustive investigation' into what happened.

'Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mr Bukele's press secretary's Twitter account stated that first responders were on the site and that two victims in serious condition had been taken to the San Rafael hospital.

Images published showed people making their way onto the pitch, where they were treated, while local media had already shown live footage of the tragedy.

El Salvador's health minister, Francisco Alabi, tweeted that the government had dispatched ambulances from surrounding hospitals to the stadium, and that the injured had been transported to various public institutions for treatment.

Mr. Alabi also urged the public to leave the area with caution to make it easier for medical staff to provide care.