LeBron James Optimistic As Lakers Trail 3-0 In Western Conference Playoffs

James Optimistic As Lakers Trail 3-0 In Western Conference Playoffs

Denver Nuggets are on the verge of making history

LeBron James expressed that the prospect of rewriting history

LeBron James remains optimistic about the Los Angeles Lakers' chances of reaching the NBA Finals, even though they trail 0-3 in the Western Conference playoff series.

The Denver Nuggets are on the verge of making history, needing just one more win to secure their first-ever finals appearance after a convincing 119-108 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

3 LeBron James expressed that the prospect of rewriting history 3 James Optimistic As Lakers Trail 3-0 In Western Conference Playoffs 3 Denver Nuggets are on the verge of making history

It's worth noting that no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in NBA playoff history.

Despite being down 0-3 in the series, LeBron James maintains confidence in his team's ability to stage a comeback as they head into game four, scheduled for Monday.

Asked if 'belief' was still present in the Lakers locker room, James replied: 'It should be. I hope so.

'I can't speak for the guys right now because I don't know what's going on through all their minds right now. But I still do.'

LeBron James expressed that the prospect of rewriting history serves as a strong source of motivation for him.

'That's the only mindset for me for sure,' he said.

In regards to the remaining series, James conveyed his message to his teammates, emphasizing the importance of taking things 'one game at a time.'



'Just focus on game four, and you know, that's all you can really think about,' he said. 'Obviously this game is over and done with. We had some opportunities but we didn't come through.

'So just get ready for Monday and just got to get one. It's a one-game series for us. Every game counts.'