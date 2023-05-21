Iran Busts Israel-Backed Terror Group

Announcement comes at a time of increased tensions

Tehran has offered both military and logistical assistance

Iran's Intelligence Minister, Esmail Khatib, announced that Iranian intelligence forces have apprehended a 'terrorist group' in the western region of the country, which is believed to be linked to the Mossad spy agency.

'A terrorist group associated with the Zionist regime which entered the country from the western borders was arrested,' the semi-official​ agency quoted Khatib as saying on Sunday.

The announcement comes at a time of increased tensions between Iran and Israel, as they remain adversaries due to disagreements over Iran's nuclear program.

According to the Intelligence Minister, individuals identified as 'terrorists' infiltrated into Iran from Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

“Given the cooperation of the new Iraqi administration [led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani] and the assurances offered, we wish to see our western borders secure and clear of any security incident,” he said.

“We remind the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of its responsibilities in this regard,” he added.

Additionally, the Intelligence Minister cautioned that the Iranian military and security forces would respond forcefully and decisively to any provocative actions targeting the country's border areas, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining stability and security.

In a recent visit to Syria, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a call for unity among 'resistance forces' against Israel. This visit marked the first time in over ten years of conflict that a visit of this nature had taken place between Tehran and its close ally, Syria.

For an extended period, Tehran has offered both military and logistical assistance to numerous factions engaged in conflicts against its main adversary, Israel. These factions include certain Palestinian groups as well as Lebanon's influential Hezbollah, a significant ally of Damascus

Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011, Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes targeting Iran-backed forces in Syria. While Israel has typically refrained from publicly acknowledging these strikes, it has consistently issued warnings that it will not tolerate Iran's expanding influence in its war-ravaged neighboring country.

