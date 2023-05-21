Italian PM Meloni Tours Flood-Ravaged Region

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made an unscheduled visit to flood-stricken regions in northern Italy on Sunday, abruptly ending her attendance at the G7 summit in Japan.

Meloni traveled to Emilia-Romagna, an area where over 36,000 individuals were evacuated and the floods claimed the lives of at least 14 people.

According to officials from the region's Civil Protection Agency, approximately 5,000 individuals who were evacuated are currently taking refuge in government-designated facilities like cinemas and museums.

Officials stated that around 16% of the region's land has been evacuated thus far.

The clean-up efforts are underway, and emergency service videos from Saturday depicted the extraction of mud from roads that were washed away due to landslides.

Earlier this week, the Civil Protection department reported that over 20 rivers overflowed in the region, resulting in 280 landslides.

Enel, the Italian multinational company responsible for electricity and gas distribution, stated that approximately 27,000 individuals were left without power.

The floodwaters caused extensive destruction to agricultural land and resulted in the loss of livestock in a region known for its culinary excellence. The farming association described the damage as 'immeasurable.'

Following a prolonged period of drought that parched the land, torrential rains ensued, reducing the land's ability to absorb water and exacerbating the flooding, according to meteorologists.

In February, Lake Garda in northern Italy reached historically low water levels, while Venice encountered unusually shallow tides.

Recent studies indicate that the frequency and severity of water-related disasters have escalated globally over the past two decades due to record-high global temperatures.

