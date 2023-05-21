Japanese PM At G7 Summit Vows Unwavering Solidarity With Ukraine

Kishida condemns Russia's invasion, emphasizing international order.

Under Kishida, Japan has taken the region's toughest stance against Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

G7 leaders agreed to a "powerful historic" statement on denuclearisation, Kishida claimed.

Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, blasted Russia and pledged 'unwavering solidarity' with Ukraine in a symbolically charged speech opposing any attempt to change the status quo by force.

Kishida, speaking in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, Japan, the site of the world's first nuclear weapon assault, said Moscow's invasion of Ukraine had struck at the 'very foundation of the international order.'

“Wherever in the world, attempting to unilaterally change the status quo by force can never be accepted,” Kishida said on Sunday in a speech marking the final day of the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

“The G7 will endeavour to bring just and lasting peace as quickly as possible for Ukraine.”

Kishida said Japan’s “mission” as the G7 host would be to “firmly uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law and to show our resolve to fully defend peace and prosperity.”

Kishida, a long-time opponent of nuclear weapons who has family origins in Hiroshima, renewed appeals for a world free of nuclear weapons, adding, 'We are all citizens of Hiroshima.'

“We the G7 leaders are gathered here in this place transcending time,” Kishida said. “We are hearing together the voice and prayers of Hiroshima.”

Kishida added that there should “never be any threat of the use of nuclear weapons, let alone use of nuclear weapons, to change the status quo by force”, in an apparent reference to Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons.

Under Kishida, Japan has taken the region's toughest stance against Russia's conflict in Ukraine, portraying the invasion as a threat to global peace and tying the European country's plight to the destiny of Taiwan, which China has promised to take by force if necessary.

For the first time, Kishida claimed, the G7 leaders had agreed to a 'powerful historic' statement on denuclearisation, but it was unclear what actual action, if any, would follow.

While Kishida has sought to exploit the G7 conference to bring attention to the threat of nuclear conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit has firmly focused attention on the global response to his country's 15-month-long war.

Zelenskyy has been on a diplomatic blitz since landing in Japan on Saturday night, conducting bilateral sessions with G7 and non-G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zelenskyy, who is visiting Japan after stops in Europe and Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to attend a news conference on Sunday evening before the three-day event concludes.