Mexico: At Least 10 People Killed, Nine Injured In Shootout

Ten people were killed and nine injured in a firefight at a car exhibition in Baja California.

Gunmen targeted participants at petrol station during racing event.

Investigation launched into the incident by special team.

On Saturday, at least ten people were murdered and nine others were injured in a firefight at a car exhibition in northern Mexico's Baja California, according to the municipal authorities.

The attack happened at an all-terrain automobile racing display in Ensenada's San Vicente neighbourhood. According to 911 calls, persons with long rifles came out of a grey van at 2:18 p.m. (2118 GMT) and began shooting at participants at a petrol station.

Municipal and state police, as well as the Marines, the Fire Department, and the Mexican Red Cross, arrived on the scene.

Mayor Armando Ayala Robles stated that state Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez has formed a special investigation team to look into the shooting.